Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3528
Down to the water for a drink
I saw this log "standing" on "legs" and thought it looked very much like an animal coming to the water.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4393
photos
108
followers
87
following
966% complete
View this month »
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
Latest from all albums
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
231
3528
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th November 2023 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
log
,
legs
Dawn
ace
Great spotting and fab image fav
November 13th, 2023
katy
ace
you HAVE to enter this in the sixws-145! It would be a definite contender! FAV
November 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
Ha ha love it
November 14th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. Great shot.
November 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close