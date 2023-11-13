Previous
Down to the water for a drink by randystreat
Photo 3528

Down to the water for a drink

I saw this log "standing" on "legs" and thought it looked very much like an animal coming to the water.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
966% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Great spotting and fab image fav
November 13th, 2023  
katy ace
you HAVE to enter this in the sixws-145! It would be a definite contender! FAV
November 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha love it
November 14th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. Great shot.
November 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise