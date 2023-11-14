Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3529
Table Rock from the new park
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4394
photos
108
followers
87
following
966% complete
View this month »
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
Latest from all albums
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
231
3528
3529
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th November 2023 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
landscape
,
lake
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great view and expanse of water.
November 14th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Love the shades of blue
November 14th, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
November 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful, serene view
November 14th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
November 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close