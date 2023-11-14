Previous
Table Rock from the new park by randystreat
Photo 3529

Table Rock from the new park

14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
966% complete

Susan Wakely ace
What a great view and expanse of water.
November 14th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Love the shades of blue
November 14th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
November 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful, serene view
November 14th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
November 14th, 2023  
