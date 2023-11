The season for giving thanks

Get Pushed Challenge #590

My partner this week challenge me to take a beautifully lit still life of an object/some objects you own but don't use. I have a lot of pewter that I have been given in the past. I really don't use them often and it's been a very long time. The sun got bright where I set this up so the lighting was a bit uneven, even though I used bracketed exposure compensation settings.