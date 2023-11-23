Sign up
Photo 3538
Compost
Peeled, pared, chopped and roasted vegetables for the meal today. The refuse was in a bucket ready to be taken out. Put through photoshop to get a photo for today.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
3
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4403
photos
106
followers
88
following
969% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
23rd November 2023 7:54pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
skins
,
tops
,
peels
,
parings
KWind
ace
Very cool!
November 24th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That's what the meal looks like in your tummy while being digested! Actually I really like this effect and the colors. Good results from your photo processing blender.
November 24th, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
I can honestly say that I have never seen compose that looks that good.
November 24th, 2023
