Compost by randystreat
Compost

Peeled, pared, chopped and roasted vegetables for the meal today. The refuse was in a bucket ready to be taken out. Put through photoshop to get a photo for today.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Kathy

I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
KWind ace
Very cool!
November 24th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That's what the meal looks like in your tummy while being digested! Actually I really like this effect and the colors. Good results from your photo processing blender.
November 24th, 2023  
Skip Tribby - ​🖖 ace
I can honestly say that I have never seen compose that looks that good.
November 24th, 2023  
