Clouds by randystreat
Photo 3537

Clouds

I'm a day late for the latest song title challenge, but this photo reminded me so much of Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now.
https://youtu.be/Pbn6a0AFfnM?si=mF7EEDhe6zLKv3A2
22nd November 2023

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
969% complete

Photo Details

