Leaves and needles by randystreat
Leaves and needles

It's raining, so no photos today. Playing in photoshop,
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Kathy

Shutterbug ace
Love this. Beautiful. Hang on the wall good.
November 22nd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I really like this! Cool effect.
November 22nd, 2023  
katy ace
The results are very artistic, Kathy! Sometimes I do my best work When the picture doesn’t come easy
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great stuff Kathy. Good “playing around”!!
November 22nd, 2023  
