Previous
Photo 3536
Leaves and needles
It's raining, so no photos today. Playing in photoshop,
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
4
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4401
photos
108
followers
88
following
968% complete
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th November 2023 4:02pm
Tags
leaves
,
needles
,
layers
Shutterbug
ace
Love this. Beautiful. Hang on the wall good.
November 22nd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I really like this! Cool effect.
November 22nd, 2023
katy
ace
The results are very artistic, Kathy! Sometimes I do my best work When the picture doesn’t come easy
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great stuff Kathy. Good “playing around”!!
November 22nd, 2023
