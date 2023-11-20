Previous
Darning by randystreat
Photo 3535

Darning

52 Week Challenge Week #46 - One dominant Color
End of year knitting caught up, now it's time to catch up the 52 week challenge photos.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
968% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
November 21st, 2023  
katy ace
Beautiful colors Kathy I bet you are a pro atdarning too!. I really like the composition of this one
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well done
November 21st, 2023  
Tom
Lovely
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise