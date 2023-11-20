Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3535
Darning
52 Week Challenge Week #46 - One dominant Color
End of year knitting caught up, now it's time to catch up the 52 week challenge photos.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4400
photos
108
followers
88
following
968% complete
View this month »
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
20th November 2023 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
socks
,
darning
,
52wc-2023-w46
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
November 21st, 2023
katy
ace
Beautiful colors Kathy I bet you are a pro atdarning too!. I really like the composition of this one
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well done
November 21st, 2023
Tom
Lovely
November 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close