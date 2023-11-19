Sign up
Previous
Photo 3534
Potting plants
52 Week Challenge Week #45 - Dirty
Catching up
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
19th November 2023 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
soil
,
52wc-2023-w45
Susan Wakely
ace
Great dof. What are you planting?
November 19th, 2023
