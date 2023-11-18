Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3533
A long walk to a new life
It's been so long since I've been to a wedding. I wanted to share another photo because it showed their happiness, but I didn't have their permission. So I'll keep it for myself.
Oh yes, I kept the tilt because I liked it.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4398
photos
108
followers
88
following
967% complete
View this month »
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
Latest from all albums
3527
231
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
18th November 2023 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wedding
John Falconer
ace
The tilt is different and it gives the indication of someone “sneaking” a picture!!😀😀😀 This shot is different and I like it.
November 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nicely done Kathy
November 19th, 2023
Kathy
ace
@johnfalconer
I was sort of sneaking a picture. Had to lean out around the woman sitting right in front of me. Thank you.
@Dawn
Thank you Dawn.
November 19th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
I really like the tilt too
November 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@Dawn Thank you Dawn.