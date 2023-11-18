Previous
A long walk to a new life by randystreat
Photo 3533

A long walk to a new life

It's been so long since I've been to a wedding. I wanted to share another photo because it showed their happiness, but I didn't have their permission. So I'll keep it for myself.

Oh yes, I kept the tilt because I liked it.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
967% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
The tilt is different and it gives the indication of someone “sneaking” a picture!!😀😀😀 This shot is different and I like it.
November 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done Kathy
November 19th, 2023  
Kathy ace
@johnfalconer I was sort of sneaking a picture. Had to lean out around the woman sitting right in front of me. Thank you.
@Dawn Thank you Dawn.
November 19th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
I really like the tilt too
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise