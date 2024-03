KnitTalk Sunday evenings

Most Sunday evenings, beginning sometime during the pandemic, this fluid group meets on line via Zoom. We knit and chat and become good knitting friends. Some of us have even met each other in person. While many are located in mid Atlantic states of the US, there are a couple southerners, two from California, two from the midwest, one from New Mexico. We occasionally have a member visit from Canada and one while she lived in Israel. It's fun.