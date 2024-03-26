Previous
Chuck's krobylos by randystreat
Chuck's krobylos

Chuck says he's had this all his life. It even showed up in his wedding pictures. A figures that would have to be surgically removed , which , of course , he has no intention of doing.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
katy ace
This is a perfect close up of it!
March 26th, 2024  
