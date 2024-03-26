Sign up
Photo 3662
Chuck's krobylos
Chuck says he's had this all his life. It even showed up in his wedding pictures. A figures that would have to be surgically removed , which , of course , he has no intention of doing.
26th March 2024
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
katy
ace
This is a perfect close up of it!
March 26th, 2024
