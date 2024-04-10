Previous
Sunlight on dogwoods by randystreat
Photo 3677

Sunlight on dogwoods

Rainy busy day. This was taken two days ago.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
katy ace
the blooms are so pretty and the light is fabulous!
April 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
One of my favorite plants. Beautiful capture.
April 11th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very pretty- I love Dogwoods!
April 11th, 2024  
