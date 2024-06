The Canadian transported me out of Jasper, Alberta, across Saskatchewan and Manitoba (first time there) and into Ontario leaving me in Toronto. 4 rocky days and 3 nights through prairies, past rivers, into woodlands and finally the city. Lots of time for reading, talking, playing games, eating and napping.The background railroad tracks shamelessly copied from https://www.dreamstime.com/. Any royalty that might be due should be directed to me.