Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3716
View along the Icefields Parkway
Riding between Banff and Jasper AB. More spectacular views.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4591
photos
107
followers
91
following
1018% complete
View this month »
3709
3710
3711
3712
3713
3714
3715
3716
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
22nd May 2024 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
light
,
mountain
,
clouds
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. The ice fields are quite spectacular
June 5th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It still has so much snow. My grandparents loved to vacation in Banff.
June 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close