View along the Icefields Parkway by randystreat
Photo 3716

View along the Icefields Parkway

Riding between Banff and Jasper AB. More spectacular views.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. The ice fields are quite spectacular
June 5th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It still has so much snow. My grandparents loved to vacation in Banff.
June 5th, 2024  
