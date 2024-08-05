Sign up
Previous
Photo 3778
Mittens
Prior to their completion, this was the knitting I used as my subject yesterday. Hard to believe even for me.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
Kathy
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Tags
mittens
Taffy
ace
Those are so cute!
August 6th, 2024
