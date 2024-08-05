Previous
Mittens by randystreat
Photo 3778

Mittens

Prior to their completion, this was the knitting I used as my subject yesterday. Hard to believe even for me.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US.
Taffy ace
Those are so cute!
August 6th, 2024  
