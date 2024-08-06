Sign up
Photo 3779
Pale pink
52 Week Challenge #31 - Bokeh
The very pale pink crape myrtle flowers are almost camouflaged in the bokeh behind them.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
6th August 2024 6:45pm
Tags
52wc-2024-w30
