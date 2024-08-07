Previous
Dried up leaf by randystreat
Photo 3780

Dried up leaf

52 Week Challenge #32 - Minimalism

I'm late posting. Will catch up with you tomorrow.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
1035% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise