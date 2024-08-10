Previous
Turbulent Debby by randystreat
Turbulent Debby

Processed photo of my friend's foxtail fern. We've just been through the outer bands of Hurricane Debby in the latter part of the week, so I thought I'd try to whip those fronds around a bit and give a spattering of rain.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Corinne C ace
You created a great pattern with beautiful browns and greens
August 10th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️❤️
August 10th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulously creative… your very clever
August 10th, 2024  
