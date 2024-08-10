Sign up
Previous
Photo 3783
Turbulent Debby
Processed photo of my friend's foxtail fern. We've just been through the outer bands of Hurricane Debby in the latter part of the week, so I thought I'd try to whip those fronds around a bit and give a spattering of rain.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
3
2
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4665
photos
104
followers
89
following
1036% complete
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
9th August 2024 3:17pm
Tags
fern
,
processed
Corinne C
ace
You created a great pattern with beautiful browns and greens
August 10th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️❤️
August 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulously creative… your very clever
August 10th, 2024
