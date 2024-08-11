Sign up
Previous
Photo 3784
There was rain in my future
Coming home the other evening I noticed this rain in the distance. One can never know how far away a cloud is, so wasn't sure that I would travel through rain. But I did.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
2
1
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4666
photos
103
followers
88
following
1036% complete
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
9th August 2024 6:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cloud
,
rain
,
interstate
Call me Joe
ace
That’s scary but beautiful looking clouds ❤️⭐️
August 11th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful leading line capture. I love the sunlight sneaking out from the cloud.
August 12th, 2024
