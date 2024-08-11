Previous
There was rain in my future by randystreat
There was rain in my future

Coming home the other evening I noticed this rain in the distance. One can never know how far away a cloud is, so wasn't sure that I would travel through rain. But I did.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
North Carolina
Call me Joe ace
That’s scary but beautiful looking clouds ❤️⭐️
August 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful leading line capture. I love the sunlight sneaking out from the cloud.
August 12th, 2024  
