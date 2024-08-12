Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3785
Roasting vegetables
I almost ashamed to post this one. My phojo has been replaced by desire to do needlework. I don't want to stop, so bear with me while I get my phojo back. No need to comment. Because if you were truthful it would be a bad review.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4668
photos
103
followers
88
following
1037% complete
View this month »
3779
3780
3781
3782
3783
3784
3785
3786
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
12th August 2024 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
veggies
Kathy A
ace
It's a photo of your day and that's all that matters. You could always show us your needlework
August 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close