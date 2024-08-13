15167 photos have duplicates

While dealing with yesterday's photo last night, I found that my Lightroom Classic had photos in the catalog but I couldn't seem to access them. Some were not even in the catalog. I started exploring and it seems the EHD that I keep the originals on was nearly out of storage. I have this program called Duplicate Photos Finder and ran the scan and there were soooooo many photos that had duplicates. It's going to take me a few days to get through them all. I really need to declutter!



No need to comment unless you have some recommendations for me.