Photo 3787
Stitchin'
Followed the suggestion of some who commented on my photo of several days ago and took a photo of the latest needlework as I'm working through the loss of my phojo. Just playing around with some scraps of fabric and a hand sewing needle.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Photo Details
Tags
sewing
,
stitches
,
fabric
Shutterbug
ace
Good idea. Nice patterns.
August 14th, 2024
