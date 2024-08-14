Previous
Stitchin' by randystreat
Stitchin'

Followed the suggestion of some who commented on my photo of several days ago and took a photo of the latest needlework as I'm working through the loss of my phojo. Just playing around with some scraps of fabric and a hand sewing needle.
Kathy

Good idea. Nice patterns.
August 14th, 2024  
