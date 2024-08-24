Sign up
Photo 3797
My excuse
I didn't take any photos yesterday so I didn't post or comment. This was the reason. I was getting the hand of the lace stitches for this new project. A shawl knit with fine weight yarn made out of 100% mulberry silk. Luscious!
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Casablanca
ace
That looks beautiful and very delicate
August 25th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
That looks so intricate and pretty. It reminds me of the family christening shawl that has been in the family for many years.
August 25th, 2024
katy
ace
it is already looking amazing and sounds like it will be absolutely gorgeous when finished
August 25th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
What an incredible project!! It will be absolutely beautiful I am sure!
August 25th, 2024
