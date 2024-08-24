Previous
My excuse by randystreat
My excuse

I didn't take any photos yesterday so I didn't post or comment. This was the reason. I was getting the hand of the lace stitches for this new project. A shawl knit with fine weight yarn made out of 100% mulberry silk. Luscious!
Kathy

@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Casablanca ace
That looks beautiful and very delicate
August 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
That looks so intricate and pretty. It reminds me of the family christening shawl that has been in the family for many years.
August 25th, 2024  
katy ace
it is already looking amazing and sounds like it will be absolutely gorgeous when finished
August 25th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
What an incredible project!! It will be absolutely beautiful I am sure!
August 25th, 2024  
