Paint rag

Frustrating day - washer stopped in the middle of a cycle, full tub of water, and wouldn't drain. No repair person for 1 week. Thank goodness I have extra underwear. And a working clothes dryer. Bailed out the washer, thinking of my nautical friends. Rinsed out the sheets, wrung them out and threw them in the dryer. Now they're ready to be put on the bed. Also phone acting up but it is finally working again, but since it's been doing this intermittently for the past 3 days, I have to wonder how long it will last. Used a photo taken two days ago and played with the vibrance, saturation and dehaze sliders a bit. I really liked the resulting textures and vivid colors.