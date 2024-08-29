Previous
Trip to the sewing center by randystreat
Trip to the sewing center

Another break down. 50 year old sewing machine. Replaced today. Now I have to watch YouTube videos to learn how to use it. Do you think when I buy a new car I’ll have to play YouTube videos to know how to use all the bells and whistles?
Kathy

