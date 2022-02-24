Get-Pushed Challenge 500
My partner challenged me to do a worms eye view shot. I assume the challenge was intended to look at a subject from below as if a worm in the soil. But that got me to thinking. What about a worm's sense of sight? According to the site Earthworm Watch.org ( https://www.earthwormwatch.org/blogs/making-sense-earthworm-senses) earthworms do not possess eyes like humans and other complex animals; instead they have light receptors that detect when it is light or dark. Being able to detect light and dark may be beneficial to avoid predators and know when it is safe to search for food and to avoid drying out in sunlight. So for fun I thought I'd take a photo, from below, but with more of a sense of light and dark.
@grammyn I appreciate the vote of confidence Katy. I don't know why it took so many years for me to be curious enough to ask the original question.
@olivetreeann I'm so glad you think so Ann. Probably sometimes too clever for my own good.🤣