Rosemary by randystreat
Rosemary

My partner challenged me to do a worms eye view shot. I assume the challenge was intended to look at a subject from below as if a worm in the soil. But that got me to thinking. What about a worm's sense of sight? According to the site Earthworm Watch.org ( https://www.earthwormwatch.org/blogs/making-sense-earthworm-senses) earthworms do not possess eyes like humans and other complex animals; instead they have light receptors that detect when it is light or dark. Being able to detect light and dark may be beneficial to avoid predators and know when it is safe to search for food and to avoid drying out in sunlight. So for fun I thought I'd take a photo, from below, but with more of a sense of light and dark.
Kathy

ace
Kathy
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Kathy ace
@delboy207 Thank you again for this interesting challenge. I hope that this isn't a cop out. It is from below and it does look up toward the sky. Probably an earthworm couldn't see as much detail as is shown in this photo.
February 24th, 2022  
joeyM ace
Very interesting photo and I learn something about worms,thanks for the info,🙏and I guessI’m a worm in other life..🥰👌
February 24th, 2022  
katy ace
very interesting photo and information. I think you nailed it with this one.
February 24th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
You are so clever!
February 24th, 2022  
Kathy ace
@joemuli You certainly see well! And thank you to you as well.
@grammyn I appreciate the vote of confidence Katy. I don't know why it took so many years for me to be curious enough to ask the original question.
@olivetreeann I'm so glad you think so Ann. Probably sometimes too clever for my own good.🤣
February 24th, 2022  
