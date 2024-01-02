002 - Get Pushed - Complimentary Colors

I'm starting my year with participating in the Get Pushed challenge, and I have been challenged to work the concept of complimentary colors into my photo, and trying out new settings on my new camera.



I know all about how to get a nice depth of field on my big Nikon, but it took some trial and error to find the same on my new Sony HX99. I was determined to get all of the oar in, so you know what you're looking at, but I also wanted the focus to go to the complimentary colors I was supposed to capture as theme of the challenge for this week.



Oh, and did I mention I am as colorblind as a bat? I know plenty about color theory, but finding it out there, in real life, that's a whole different ball game :-)



These are two of the old oars at our rowing club, and I remember we color coded them with the bands around the handle so you can easily see which oar belongs to which side of the boat. Green for starboard, and red for port.