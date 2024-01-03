Sign up
Previous
3 / 365
003 - Looking for a pot of gold
Want to come look for a pot of gold with me?
This was too good a moment not to capture it. And I was just in time, as the rainbow lasted only for about four minutes.
My Get Pushed challenge is complementary colors... and I guess, this pretty much has them all? :-D
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Raymond Brettschn...
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2024 Album
Camera
DSC-HX99
Taken
3rd January 2024 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
get-pushed-596
Raymond Brettschneider
ace
@emrob
, I've got another one, but I kind of went overboard with the complementary colors. I caught them all :D
January 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the promise of the rainbow
January 3rd, 2024
