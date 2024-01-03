Previous
003 - Looking for a pot of gold by rbrettschneider
003 - Looking for a pot of gold

Want to come look for a pot of gold with me?

This was too good a moment not to capture it. And I was just in time, as the rainbow lasted only for about four minutes.

My Get Pushed challenge is complementary colors... and I guess, this pretty much has them all? :-D
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
Raymond Brettschneider ace
@emrob , I've got another one, but I kind of went overboard with the complementary colors. I caught them all :D
January 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the promise of the rainbow
January 3rd, 2024  
