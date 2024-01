009 - Whisked Honey Experiment

This turned out so pretty, we followed a method for making a lovely and creamy whisked honey. It's basically whisked for a very long time to introduce microscopic air particles into the honey, making it opaque and almost white.



The resulting honey is soft and silky, and every bit as flavorful as it started out.



The honey was graciously provided by our single bee hive in our backyard at the end of summer.