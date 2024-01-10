Previous
010 - BW Street photography by rbrettschneider
9 / 365

010 - BW Street photography

I got challenged for this week's Get Pushed challenge to explore black and white street photography. I loved the different lines and textures here, and, ofcourse, the birds nicely mix things up a little. What a daring pigeon!
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Raymond Brettschn...

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Raymond Brettschneider ace
Hi @walksnaplove, here's my first contribution to this week's Get Pushed challenge!
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise