9 / 365
010 - BW Street photography
I got challenged for this week's Get Pushed challenge to explore black and white street photography. I loved the different lines and textures here, and, ofcourse, the birds nicely mix things up a little. What a daring pigeon!
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Raymond Brettschn...
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
19
photos
17
followers
21
following
2% complete
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
1
5
8
6
9
7
8
9
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2024 Album
Camera
DSC-HX99
Taken
10th January 2024 2:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
get-pushed-597
Raymond Brettschneider
ace
Hi
@walksnaplove
, here's my first contribution to this week's Get Pushed challenge!
January 10th, 2024
