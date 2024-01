011 - Monster White Pineapple

Another of my guilty pleasures, I sure do love Monster drinks! I feel like I'm doing something wrong with my start of January, it looks like I'm documenting all my bad habits, instead of overcoming them.



This was actually not my fault, it was a gift from my wife. This is a flavor that we normally don't get in the Netherlands, and I do love trying all the different flavors that have come out across the world.



I've tried my best to give the can a bit of a hero pose :)