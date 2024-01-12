Previous
012 - Black and White by rbrettschneider
12 / 365

012 - Black and White

I was having a hard time thinking off something else for my Get Pushed challenge for this week, black and white streetphotography.

And then I remembered that I work close to a building that takes black and white to a whole new, it's one giant barcode!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Raymond Brettschneider ace
Hi @walksnaplove, another one for my Get Pushed challenge this week!
January 13th, 2024  
