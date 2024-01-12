Sign up
12 / 365
012 - Black and White
I was having a hard time thinking off something else for my Get Pushed challenge for this week, black and white streetphotography.
And then I remembered that I work close to a building that takes black and white to a whole new, it's one giant barcode!
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Raymond Brettschn...
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
get-pushed-597
Raymond Brettschneider
ace
Hi
@walksnaplove
, another one for my Get Pushed challenge this week!
January 13th, 2024
