013 - Cards Against Humanity by rbrettschneider
13 / 365

013 - Cards Against Humanity

Recently, we've started playing tabletop games after rowing practice. It's a fun way to socialize outside of just the sport.

Today, we did a game that was only suitable for the older kids, Cards Against Humanity. Great fun and lots of laughs!
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Photo Details

