Previous
13 / 365
013 - Cards Against Humanity
Recently, we've started playing tabletop games after rowing practice. It's a fun way to socialize outside of just the sport.
Today, we did a game that was only suitable for the older kids, Cards Against Humanity. Great fun and lots of laughs!
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365 - 2024 Album
Camera
SM-A137F
Taken
13th January 2024 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
