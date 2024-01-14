014 - Family visit

A bit of an emotional rollercoaster today. My father-in-law isn't doing very well with his health. We don't have the chance to visit them all that often, so, this was a bit of an emotional visit for all of us.



We also wanted to make sure we captured a good moment of father and daughter (my wife) together. You never know if there will be another chance to make new memories.



So, today, I'm featuring my father-in-law and my wife as my photo of the day. Perhaps not the most spectacular picture, but it is one that we will surely treasure.