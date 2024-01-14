Previous
014 - Family visit by rbrettschneider
014 - Family visit

A bit of an emotional rollercoaster today. My father-in-law isn't doing very well with his health. We don't have the chance to visit them all that often, so, this was a bit of an emotional visit for all of us.

We also wanted to make sure we captured a good moment of father and daughter (my wife) together. You never know if there will be another chance to make new memories.

So, today, I'm featuring my father-in-law and my wife as my photo of the day. Perhaps not the most spectacular picture, but it is one that we will surely treasure.
Raymond Brettschn...

@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
You surely will, these times are terribly hard. My love and kindest thoughts with you and all your family.
January 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A lovely capture of a special moment. We must all enjoy everyday to the full.
January 14th, 2024  
