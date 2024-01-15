Previous
015 - Sunrise by rbrettschneider
15 / 365

015 - Sunrise

What a beautiful sunrise today! Little did I know that it was going to be a very cold and snow filled day!
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Raymond Brettschn...

@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
4% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous view leading us and wonderful reflections
January 16th, 2024  
