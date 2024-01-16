Previous
016 - Ragnar in the snow by rbrettschneider
016 - Ragnar in the snow

Ragnar, our lovely rescuedog, has nevery really experienced snow. Needless to say, he attempted to clear the entire street on his early morning walk, by trying to lick up all the snow. I still don't understand how he didn't freeze his tongue off!
Christine Sztukowski ace
So fun to explore something new
January 16th, 2024  
