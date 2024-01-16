Sign up
Previous
16 / 365
016 - Ragnar in the snow
Ragnar, our lovely rescuedog, has nevery really experienced snow. Needless to say, he attempted to clear the entire street on his early morning walk, by trying to lick up all the snow. I still don't understand how he didn't freeze his tongue off!
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
1
1
Raymond Brettschn...
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
26
photos
22
followers
23
following
4% complete
View this month »
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2024 Album
Camera
DSC-HX99
Taken
16th January 2024 7:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So fun to explore something new
January 16th, 2024
