17 / 365
The brightest of reds
This cable was so incredibly red, I just had to take a photo of it. And the silver gray of one of our desks was the perfect background to really pop that color.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Raymond Brettschn...
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
365 - 2024 Album
SM-A137F
17th January 2024 12:53pm
red
