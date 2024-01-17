Previous
Next
The brightest of reds by rbrettschneider
17 / 365

The brightest of reds

This cable was so incredibly red, I just had to take a photo of it. And the silver gray of one of our desks was the perfect background to really pop that color.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Raymond Brettschn...

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise