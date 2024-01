018 - Pigeon heater

One thing I really like about doing a 365 project, you remain on a constant lookout for interesting moments. I spotted this way off, on a rooftop. So happy with my 700 mm of zoom on my Sony. This is a pigeon trying to warm itself on a chimney.

Granted, it really is mighty cold outside. I would probably have looked for an authentic pigeon heater as well, had I been a pigeon :-)