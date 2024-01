020 - Flying lessons

This is actually a bit of a Photoshop mashup. Today, we practiced some 'flying' lessons with the kids at the rowing club. They got on their oars, and jumped up into the air. A well timed photo will lead to hilarious results.



Then I remembered I still had some shots from when we actually visited the castle where they shot the Harry Potter flying lesson scenes. Which makes for a perfect background for these photos.