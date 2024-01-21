Sign up
21 / 365
021 - Texture and Leading Lines
Last day for my get-pushed challenged to incorporate leading lines in my photo. I found this row of trees, with amazing lichen on them.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Raymond Brettschn...
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
Tags
get-pushed-598
Raymond Brettschneider
@dkbarnett
Last minute entry for my get pushed challenge :)
January 21st, 2024
