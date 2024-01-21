Previous
021 - Texture and Leading Lines
021 - Texture and Leading Lines

Last day for my get-pushed challenged to incorporate leading lines in my photo. I found this row of trees, with amazing lichen on them.
Raymond Brettschneider
@dkbarnett Last minute entry for my get pushed challenge :)
January 21st, 2024  
