029 - Oh no... not again!

About a year and a half ago, we had major issues with our upstairs bathroom causing a torrential downpour downstairs. Now, the water is quite annoying, but nothing a bucket won't fix in a pinch. More troublesome was that the water got stuck between floors, where, apparantly, there is also a lot of the electrical wiring, causing the main breaker to switch off. Last time we had this issue, everything was so damp, we had hardly any working electric outlets in the house for over weeks while everything was airing out.



And yesterday... it started pouring down again! ZZZTTT, bye bye electricity.



Now, last time, it took ages before we even realized how the leaky shower was connected to the electricity issues. Or even that the water issues were caused by leaky caulk in the shower. This time, I immediately took to taking out all the old caulk (and it was in quite a sorry state, and I'm now halfway through putting new in. Also, I'm adding a bottom layer of a special rubber sealant, which will (hopefully) act as a second barrier.



I'm afraid it'll be a multi day job.