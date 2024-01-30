Previous
030 - Macro Chocolate by rbrettschneider
31 / 365

030 - Macro Chocolate

I tried experimenting with the macro settings on my camera today. This is salted caramel chocolate. I love the shallow depth of field that you get with a macro, and how it gives common objects a completely new view.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

@rbrettschneider
