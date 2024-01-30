Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
31 / 365
030 - Macro Chocolate
I tried experimenting with the macro settings on my camera today. This is salted caramel chocolate. I love the shallow depth of field that you get with a macro, and how it gives common objects a completely new view.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Raymond Brettschn...
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
49
photos
24
followers
24
following
9% complete
View this month »
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Latest from all albums
30
31
32
33
34
11
35
3
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 - 2024 Album
Camera
DSC-HX99
Taken
30th January 2024 8:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close