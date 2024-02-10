Previous
041 - Bees awake by rbrettschneider
42 / 365

041 - Bees awake

Yay, our little friends ended their hibernation today and came out to stretch their... ehm... wings.

We have a single hive in our backyard. Yes, we do bribe our neighbours with free honey :-D
10th February 2024

Raymond Brettschneider

@rbrettschneider
