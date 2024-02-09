Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
41 / 365
040 - Birds eye view
Noticed this view as I was leaving my doctor's office, which is on the sixth floor. I love odd perspectives, and looking down like a bird qualifies :-D
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Raymond Brettschn...
ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
58
photos
26
followers
24
following
11% complete
View this month »
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Latest from all albums
37
38
39
40
41
4
12
42
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - 2024 Album
Camera
DSC-HX99
Taken
9th February 2024 9:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close