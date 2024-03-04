Previous
064 - Designing new clothing
064 - Designing new clothing

Designed a new rowing shirt for myself today. I need something new that still very visible (for safety) but also incorporates our club colors (green and blue, for land and water).
Now I have to wait until production is finished and it ships.
📷 Raymond

Beverley ace
