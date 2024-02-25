Previous
056 - Whatever, just wash your hands

Saw this sign in the toilets at our local cinema. Loved it!
25th February 2024

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
😀😱😂😂
February 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
🤣🤣 that’s brilliant!
February 26th, 2024  
Me again
Hillarious!
February 26th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Haha excellent
February 26th, 2024  
