066 - Misty by rbrettschneider
066 - Misty

It was a misty day today... but that does make for pretty pictures. This is my rowingclub in the mist
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

📷 Raymond

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
Beverley ace
Beautiful
March 9th, 2024  
