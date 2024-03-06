Sign up
60 / 365
066 - Misty
It was a misty day today... but that does make for pretty pictures. This is my rowingclub in the mist
6th March 2024
📷 Raymond
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
365 - 2024 Album
DSC-HX99
6th March 2024 8:19am
Beverley
Beautiful
March 9th, 2024
