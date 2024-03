Whisky treat

Treated myself to a very nice bottle of whisky. A brand that's relatively new to the Netherlands (so I've been told, and I have indeed never seen this one before).

It's from one of my favorite Whisky regions in Scotland, the isle of Islay. They are known for very smoky, peaty and somewhat silty flavors in their Whisky. And this Balnellan certainly delivers, but manages to remain surprisingly smooth. It's a real surprise, and I'll be cherishing this one for quite some time, I think.

Slainte!!