Previous
Next
068 - Made flyers by rbrettschneider
62 / 365

068 - Made flyers

Made a new flyer aimed at kids. Hoping to enthuse more to give rowing a try, we'll be having an open house day soon at the rowing club.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

📷 Raymond

ace
@rbrettschneider
I've done a couple of 365 projects years ago, like, in 2010. But now, I've treated myself to a fun new, modern, camera, and I'm...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very professional
March 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise