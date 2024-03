Fun day coaching

We had a blast on the water today, and after coaching. I'm teaching a group of teens the art of coaching kids who want to row. And, true to their age, they love to act up. And, honestly, I'm probably still a big teen myself, mentally. So, there's lots of funny business while coaching, and playing a game of Cards Against Humanity after doesn't help things :-) It was an amazing day though, days like these make you feel young and energized again.